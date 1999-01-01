Tech Talk video offers first look at Chauvet’s Maverick Silens 2 Profile

Chauvet Professional will offer the first look at (and listen to) its Maverick Silens 2 Profile in a Tech Talk interactive livestream on Thursday June 18 at 2 PM EST (19HR BST). This program will be streamed on YouTube Live and IGTV. Hosted by Chauvet Professional Global Brand Manager Caroline Chauvet and Product Manager Ben Dickmann, the program will review the key features of this fanless fixture.

Following the main program, Dickman will be answering live questions about the 100-percent convection cooled 560 W fixture, providing an under-the-hood look at its performance features like a four-blade framing shutter system with rotation, color wheel, animation wheel, 10:1 zoom, prism, two frosts, static and rotating gobo wheels, and 16-bit dimming with selectable red shift, as well as its CMY+CTO color mixing with CRI, R9, CQS, and TLCI all between 91 and 97.

www.chauvetprofessional.com