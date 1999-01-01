Corona: Helm Projects creates learning and livestreaming center with help from Chauvet DJ

After finishing his NYE show for Bassnectar in Louisville, Justin Casey was gearing up for a busy 2020. For a couple of months things played out that way for the owner of Helm Projects - until the Covid-19 lockdown brought it to a sudden end.

After spending a couple of weeks “decompressing”, Casey elected to pivot his business. With live events on hold, he suddenly had all of his gear in the warehouse for the first time in five years. He decided to put this equipment to use by creating a combination of learning laboratory and livestream studio.

“We have lots of cameras, switchers, and audio gear, along with lighting that’s normally out on shows available to us,” says Casey. “After their break, my team was ready to get back to work, but this time instead of doing shows, we had learning in mind.

“All us saw this as an opportunity to step up and learn every piece of gear we owned and how to operate it,” continues Casey. “Suddenly, I had time that I normally don’t have, to work with my team, teaching them how to maximize their use of video and lighting software.”

Once the warehouse studio became a learning space for the Helms Projects team, Casey decided to open it up to local musicians interested in livestreaming. This would give them a way to reach the community, while also providing Casey’s crew with some real-time experience working with artists.

Helping the Helm Projects team create immersive palettes at their warehouse studio is a collection of Chauvet DJ Slim PAR and Colorrail IRC fixtures. “We have 80 Slim PAR Q12s and 14 Colorrail IRCs in our warehouse,” says Casey.

The Slim PAR Q12 units in the Helms Projects studio are all positioned between the green screen and the live performance area, while the Colorrail IRC fixtures are used for pixel mapped eye candy effects. The studio also has seven cameras and a Resolume setup for live visuals and camera effects.

Casey is proud of the impact the learning lab/livestream studio has had on his team of Justin Lyons, Josh Miller, Josh Mathely, Owen Pike, Nick Stabile, Eric Bivens and Ryan Long, noting that without their enthusiasm, this lockdown learning “never would have happened.”

