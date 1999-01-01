Sellersville Theater 1894 upgrades with Elation Artiste DaVinci

The Sellersville Theater 1894 north of Philadelphia is a live performance venue located adjacent to the Washington House Restaurant & Hotel. The 325-seat auditorium with cabaret seating hosts hundreds of national and international acts every year.

When they sought to upgrade their aging lighting rig early in 2019 they contacted Artistic Concepts Group, Inc. of Chantilly, Virginia, for a solution and ended up demoing a number of potential fixtures.

Seeking to upgrade some older conventional lighting, PAR cans and Fresnels, the theater’s Technical Director and Production Manager Daniel Faga evaluated Elation’s Artiste DaVinci against a number of competitive products and settled on the LED moving head spots for an upgrade to their house rig.

Four DaVincis hang from an upstage electric with an additional four working from a floor position. “The DaVincis serve as the focal point fixtures in the new lighting rig,” says Faga says. The eight DaVincis are paired with eight Elation Fuze Wash Z120 LED moving head washlights.

The lighting system was designed with the help of Michael Wysolmerski from Artistic Concepts Group, a multi service provider of entertainment technology who supplied the Elation fixtures to the theater. Artistic Concepts worked on the project with Elation rep firm The Healy Group, who provided the demo fixture.

(Photos: Tina Pastor)

