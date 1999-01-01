Robert Juliat Cyrano used for ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ at Joburg Theatre

Few holiday traditions are more treasured in Joburg, South Africa, than the annual pantomime, held at The Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. Last year, the story of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ was brought to stage.

This pantomime was written and directed by Janice Honeyman, with choreography by Nicol Sheraton, musical direction by Dale-Ray Scheepers, lighting design by Graham McLusky and sound design by Akhona Bozo and was staged from 2 November to 22 December at the Joburg Theatre.

Graham McLusky’s design included four Robert Juliat Cyrano followspots, purchased by Joburg Theatre in August 2019 and supplied by local distributor DWR Distribution for an upgrade of the venue’s inventory. In addition to the Cyrano units, McLusky used two of the theatre’s older followspots.

(Photos: Joburg Theatre)

www.robertjuliat.com