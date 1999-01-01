Luis Varona

Chauvet has added lighting specialist Luis Varona to its team. Varona, who has spent over fifteen years as an executive at companies in the region, joins Chauvet as Business Development Manager for the Caribbean and Central America. He will be responsible for Chauvet Professional and Chauvet DJ products in that market.

Varona comes to Chauvet from PSAV, where he served as a Regional Senior Project Manager. Prior to that, he spent a decade at Baynon, Puerto Rico-based Musique Xpress, Inc. filling a variety of positions, most recently Director of Operations. Earlier in his career, he worked as theatre technical director.

www.chauvetlighting.com