Chris Sealy chooses Chauvet for ‘Cats’

Chris Sealy lit the Taunton Amateur Operatic Society’s recent production of ‘Cats’ at the Brewhouse Theatre in Taunton, Somerset, UK. Helping Sealy accent the costumes and enhance the unfolding narrative on stage with light was a collection of six Chauvet Professional Maverick MK2 Profile fixtures supplied by Bright Production Services.

Hung on overhead electrics, the 440 W LED fixtures were used as as a primary light source. “Basically, all of the Maverick’s features came into play,” Sealy explains. “I created moods using them as back lights. I used their gobos to add texture to the stage one moment, then called on them to serve as beams the next.” Chris Sealy worked closely with sound technician Dan Hobbs and Joe Rockett of Bright Production Services.

(Photos: Clayton Jane Photography)

