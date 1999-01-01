Chauvet DJ fixtures installed at Harry’s New York Bar in Cologne

On the ground floor of the Dorint Hotel in Cologne, Germany, the local Harry’s New York Bar has become a hot spot in the city’s nightlife. Known for serving a collection of special drinks at its 100 meter long bar, Harry’s expanded its reach last year by offering live music acts.

Looking to install a dynamic lighting rig that could provide visual support for its musical offerings, Harry’s reached out to Sound Bros. GmbH, which supplied the club with a color-rendering LED system featuring Chauvet DJ Intimidator fixtures.

A total of six Intimidator Wash Zoom 450 IRC and eight Intimidator Spot 260 fixtures were installed as part of the club’s overall sound and lighting upgrade, all of which were handled by Sound Bros. The fixtures are hung on two steel pipes that run across the ceiling on opposite sides of the dancefloor.

