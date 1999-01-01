Ayrton’s MagicPanel-FX and Khamsin-S light stadium concert in Warsaw

When production, lighting and multimedia designer Pawel ‘Spider’ Pajak, and Percepto Lab - the team responsible for creative visual production - were approached by production company East Eventz to design and deliver creative solutions for a one-off concert, they chose Ayrton MagicPanel-FX and Khamsin-S fixtures for this special evening.

The two-artist concert featured singer Dawid Podsiadlo and rapper Taco Hemingway and was the first sold-out gig for Polish artists in the history of Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy Stadium, attracting an attendance of 60,000 people.

The lighting was supplied by Transcolor and included 64 MagicPanel-FX and 44 Khamsin-S fixtures. “The MagicPanel-FXs were hung in four groups of 16 pieces each on separate truss structures run by Kinesys motors,” Pajak explains. “Each structure consists of three trusses joined together as one structure, corresponding with the whole stage and multimedia design.

“The MagicPanel-FX were used for various truss looks, both as lighting effects and in combination with the video content as low-res screens. The Khamsin-S fixtures were rigged on four straight trusses above the stage and also powered by Kinesys motors. Each truss consists of 8 Khamsin-S which were used to produce numerous beam and stage lighting looks based on different truss positions above stage.

“Another 12 Khamsin-S fixtures were positioned on the upstage floor to create key looks from behind the band and with the effects being highly visible throughout the show. They also produced some beautiful silhouettes.”

(Photos: Percepto Lab/H. Karapuda)

