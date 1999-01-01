Aitana on tour with Elation Rayzor 760 wash/effect lights

Spanish singer Aitana, who first gained recognition in 2017 as runner-up of the Spanish reality TV music talent competition ‘Operación Triunfo’, released her debut album ‘Spoiler’ in 2019, then launched her ‘Play Tour’ with lighting design by SomosLuz, a Barcelona-based design studio who worked with Brutal Events on the creative process.

SomosLuz turned to the Elation Rayzor 760 LED moving head to create a special design element for the show - four upstage Play buttons used for dynamic beams, eye candy looks and other special effects.

The central element of the design was an inverted pyramidal LED screen with a staircase, which was used as a podium for choreography and entrances of the artist. It was surrounded by four totems with Rayzor 760s mounted in the shape of the digital Play button.

The Rayzor 760 wasn’t the only Elation luminaire in the Aitana ‘Play Tour’ rig - Elation Chorus Line 16 RGBW pixel bars with zoom and tilt movement were used for added color. Seville-based rental company Ilusovi supplied the lighting, video and audio for the tour.

The SomosLuz crew included Ezequiel Gómez (Lighting Designer), Sergi Prat (Lighting Programmer, Lucas Averbuj (Video Content Director, Elzine Aristide (Video Art Director) and Felipe Ruiz (Video Content Editor).

(Photos: Lucas Averbuj)

www.elationlighting.com

www.somosluz.eu