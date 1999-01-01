Genelec sound systems installed at Italian Combo hostels

The AV systems across the three Combo hostels in Italy - located in Venice, Milan, and Turin - were conceived by Italian AV specialists Advicted and supplied by local Genelec AV distributor Prase Engineering. Combo’s reception, restaurant, bar and public areas all boast a Genelec sound system based on the 4000 Series installation loudspeakers.

These active loudspeakers were specifically requested by Advicted founder Salvatore Brigaglia and welcomed by architect Ole Sondresen. In order to give the musical soul of Combo’s philosophy a visual form, dozens of 4030 and 4040 loudspeakers were chosen in black, whilst a number of smaller 4020s were selected in white.

Across the three sites, Advicted utilised a total of twenty-three 4020s, fifty-five 4030s and forty-one of the 4040 loudspeakers, all on a dedicated Dante network infrastructure built on X440-G2 Extreme Networks switches and a Biamp Tesira Server equipped with a Dante card.

Genelec speakers serve all of the conference and multi-purpose event rooms, which are equipped with AV presentation technology. They also serve as monitors in the radio booths in Turin and Milan, where Combo’s playlist is developed every day by the radio web team.

(Photos: Formentini Zanatta/Pepe Fotografia/Claudia Zalla)

www.genelec.com