Ben Sheppee of Observatory creates ‘Drawdown’ for Collusion

Visual artist Ben Sheppee, innovator in immersive light-based environments and founder of visual design studio Observatory, is the latest artist to be commissioned by Collusion to create a major new site-specific artwork which is on free display for one month this autumn.

‘Drawdown’, which is running from 25 October to 24 November, is Sheppee’s first major installation in King’s Lynn, UK, and will consist of a series of five large-scale building projections. Each will explore how the effects of climate change can be reversed.

Supported by partners including Arts Council England and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, ‘Drawdown’ will feature projections on the following King’s Lynn buildings: The Custom House, Greyfriars Tower, King’s Lynn Minster, St Nicolas’ Chapel and Tuesday Market Place.

The project is the first of four climate-related artworks that Collusion will be delivering between October 2020 and May 2022 as part of the ‘Game On’ series which aims to establish King’s Lynn as a national centre of excellence for cultural innovation in interactive, town-scale projection-based artworks, created by a networked digital cluster of specialist creative companies.

(Photos: Matthew Usher Photography)

www.collusion.org.uk

www.observatory.london