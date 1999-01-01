Robe equips permanent multimedia show at Masada Mountain

Robe equipment was chosen to be part of the new permanent multimedia spectacular ‘From Dusk to Dawn’, which is projected onto the western slope of Masada Mountain near the Dead Sea in Israel.

Robe BMFL Blades and IP rated Robe ColorStrobes are a main part of the light show designed by Eran Klein and Ben Alon from Cochavi & Klein Light Architects which supports the new large format (approx. 120 metres wide and 60 metres high) video images which are mapped onto the mountain’s rugged terrain.

The lighting supports the moving images and the narrative as it covers this vast canvass with a series of special lighting and effects, complete with a dramatic soundtrack by Shlomo Gronich, telling the story and history of the Mountain.

The new lighting kit has been supplied by Danor Theatre and Studio Systems from Hod Hashron who were involved in the original lighting installation and supported the show since 1986.

The five BMFL Blades are housed inside weather domes and additionally enclosed in weatherised hides which are closed and sealed when not in use. The eight ColorStrobes are built into two banks of four, partially protected by a permanent wind shield cover across the back.

The fixtures are all painted in RAL 1001 (officially beige but essentially a sandy desert colour to blend into the environment), and they are synched to the multimedia playback machine for the show, including the four 25K projectors.

The lighting console is a Compulite Vector and the lights are controlled via an Enttec DMX system. The distances between the moving lights and the control are around 500 metres. The 50-minute ‘From Dusk to Dawn’ show plays every week of the year after sunset on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with private viewings arrangeable by request.

(Photos: Breeze Creative)

www.robe.cz