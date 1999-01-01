JCM Global and Analog Way partner to bring digital LED displays to casinos across the U.S.

The digital signage solutions of JCM Global and Analog Way are already being used in casinos like: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland, California, Clearwater River Casino & Lodge in Lewiston, Idaho, and Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Now JCM Global and Analog Way are collaborating to bring new digital display solutions to casinos from coast to coast.

“At JCM Global, we are focused on helping our casino partners create deeper connections with their guests, and a large part of that connection is through our digital signage solutions,” says JCM SVP Sales, Marketing & Operations Dave Kubajak. They started several new LED project installs across major casinos nationwide, beginning in late November 2019 and continuing well into 2020.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for digital media,” adds Jay Gonzalez, President of the Americas for Analog Way. “We can communicate in ways we only dreamed about a few years ago, both in terms of the actual hardware and the design capabilities. Now with this partnership with JCM, we can combine their gaming expertise with our media expertise and deliver a completely new connection between casino operator and guest.”

