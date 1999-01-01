Victoria Dade

Avixa, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, has appointed Victoria Dade, National Partner Director for Sonic Foundry, to serve on its Board of Directors. At Sonic Foundry, Dade is responsible for managing and recruiting reseller partners, consultants, and integrators to the company's Mediasite business through its Certified Partner Program.

Dade has held leadership positions with Anystream, YellowBrix, Teleglobe, and Global Crossing. She previously served for three years on the Avixa Leadership Search Committee (LSC), and currently serves on the Avixa Membership Committee and Avixa Women's Council.

