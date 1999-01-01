Sarah Joyce

Sarah Joyce is the new Chief Global Officer at Avixa, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association. She took over from Terry Friesenborg, who will retire at the end of the year.

Joyce came to Avixa after nearly twelve years at Electrosonic Ltd., most recently as Managing Director. She and Friesenborg will manage jointly Avixa's global operations for the remainder of 2019.

In her position as Avixa Chief Global Officer, Sarah Joyce will oversee all the association's activities outside North America, including member services, education and certification delivery, standards adoption, government relations, and expositions. In addition, she will sit on the boards of Integrated Systems Events, InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd, and TecnoMultimedia InfoComm, as well as other regional operating units.

Joyce served on the Avixa Board of Directors from 2013 to 2015. She organized the inaugural Women of InfoComm Network Breakfast at Integrated Systems Europe in 2015, helping establish the Avixa Women's Council, which now supports more than 32 groups around the world. Sarah Joyce, who has been part of the AV industry for twenty years, will be based near London.

