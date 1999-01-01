Paul Freudenberg

PK Sound has named Paul Freudenberg as its new vice president of global business development. He will be responsible for managing global sales and marketing as a key part of PK's executive management team.

"Paul was instrumental in growing L-Acoustics in the Americas and continued that success at Rat Sound," comments PK Sound CEO Jeremy Bridge. "The fact that PK has a differentiating new technology has a number of parallels with Paul's previous success stories."

After starting his career in the 1980s as a recording studio technician in the Los Angeles area, Freudenberg transitioned into sales and marketing for Pro Audio equipment manufacturers. He cultivated his expertise in recording, live sound design, and deployment, as well as digital audio and control network systems integration.

www.pksound.ca