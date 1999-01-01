Chauvet fixtures installed at Piece Hall Spiegeltent

The Piece Hall in Halifax, West Yorkshire, initially served as a marketplace for traders selling woolen cloth from the town’s many textile mills. A recent comprehensive renovation of the premises has given the courtyard a renewed purpose though: that of an exchange for the arts, culture and music.

One of the events making use of the transformed Piece Hall courtyard is the Spiegeltent - a makeshift live venue, akin to a circus big top, which caters to a musical program in the run up to the festive season.

For a recent incarnation, which included a varied program of bands, cabaret and comedy, in addition to headlining musical acts such as Gary Delaney, Yorkshire-based Sound & Light UK LTD integrated ten Chauvet Professional Rogue R2 Wash and ten Rogue R1 Beam fixtures into their lighting rig.

The interplay between the Rogue R1 Beam and R2 Wash fixtures, flown from above stage trussing, gave Sound & Light the necessary breadth of visual expression required. Drawing on the 19 (15 W) RGBW quad-LED source of the Rogue R2 Wash fixture, Chris Bottomley and his team were able to deploy a blanket of saturated color to create supporting visuals for the musical performances.

"In addition to providing bursts of saturated color on stage, we could also use the fixture's (12° to 49°) zoom to transform the wash into a soft-edged spot - an effect which came in incredibly useful during the repeated recalibration of the stage setup during the program," says Bottomley.

Complementing the wash effects with precise throws of light were the 132 W Rogue R1 Beam fixtures. Due to their independently controllable 5-facet and 8-facet prisms, Bottomley was able to initiate a contrasting set of aerial effects with which to punctuate the blanket of color provided by the wash fixtures.

(Photos: Sound & Light UK)

www.chauvetprofessional.com