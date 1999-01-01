Center Stage returns to InfoComm 2019

Center Stage returns to the InfoComm 2019 trade show floor June 12-14, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Leading thinkers and practitioners from the fields of retail, entertainment, hospitality, events, and beyond will take the stage to explore how pro-AV technology contributes to better experiences.

The free Center Stage (Booth 3161) sessions will feature experts from firms and brands, such as Gensler and Google, and creative studios, such as Vita Motus and Quince Imaging. "The speakers will discuss how AV enhances people's lives and provide attendees with actionable advice that can be applied directly to their projects," says Rachel Bradshaw, Director of Program Design, Avixa.

Joining the Center Stage lineup is Heather Shaw, CEO of design studio Vita Motus, who will chat with Center Stage Program Director Kirsten Nelson about how Shaw's team creates visual and physical productions for artists, festivals, and brands, such as Pharrell Williams and Red Bull.

Megan Lubaszka, Gensler's Southwest Regional Creative Media Leader, will share insights into the retail market from Gensler's Experience Index, such as why consumers gravitate to some stores and brands over others, as well as discuss specific design strategies that retailers can implement to improve the customer experience.

Eric Gazzillo, Producer for Quince Imaging, will discuss how the esports viewing experience is rapidly transitioning from online-only to increasingly large-scale live spectator events. He'll explore how creative content specialists and AV systems designers are collaborating with esports organizations and video game developers to put on the best possible show.

Google's AV Engineering Design Team's John Arpino, CTS-D, and Joseph Miklovic, CTS-D, CTS-I, will explain how looking at the role of the AV design engineer with a different lens may lead to new possibilities for careers. They'll discuss the concept of a full-stack engineer and how the previous understanding of a design engineer needs to change.

On Wednesday and Thursday of InfoComm 2019, Center Stage will host "Meet the Experts" sessions, where people will have the opportunity to network with the speakers and ask questions. "Center Stage's 20-minute dialogues are designed to get to the heart of a topic quickly, and this year we want to continue those conversations off stage with the 'Meet the Experts' Q&A round-ups," says Center Stage Program Director Kirsten Nelson.

