Analog Way Picturall Pro media server helps Congress Rental projection map the Plaza de Toros in Colonia, Uruguay

Congress Rental, AV supplier for events in Argentina and Uruguay, organized its 12th Annual Meeting, where all the branch offices get together to review the past year and plan strategies for the coming year, with the challenge of projection mapping the Plaza de Toros (bull ring) in Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay.

The company chose Analog Way’s Picturall Pro media server to projection map the structure in a spectacular of light, color and music. Congress Rental used 10 outputs from a Picturall Pro media server connected to eighteen Epson 12,000-lumen projectors and two Epson 25,000-lumen projectors.

“We divided the building into three parts: left side, center and right side,” explains Nahuel Sauza, Chief of Technology. “Each side was covered by four pairs of projectors. Each pair was a corner of a four-quadrants blended screen. The center was covered by two pairs of 25,000-lumen and 12,000-lumen projectors stacked in a vertical position for side-by-side blending. We used each media server output configured as full HD and sent the signal through HDBaseT interfaces.”

www.analogway.com