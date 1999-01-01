Ayrton Mistral-S and Bora-S for The Rubens in Australia

Australian band The Rubens from Menangle, New South Wales, performed for audiences across the country last November and December. Lighting designer Tim Beeston of Melbourne-based Flash Bang Productions had Ayrton’s new Mistral-S spot luminaires on the tour, which were supplied by South West Solutions (SWS) of Yarraville, Victoria.

“I designed a ladder system incorporating mirror balls and small spot beams,” explains Beeston. He used eight Mistral-S fixtures, hung on four ladders along with eight mirror balls beneath each one, and used them either for beam looks, projecting onto the mirror balls to create big mirror ball bounces, or as the back spot for the show. However, for the first half of the show these were all hidden by a large Rubens silk backdrop to be revealed by a kabuki drop in song 10.

When the tour reached The Forum in Melbourne, Beeston used SWS’ new Ayrton Bora-S wash luminaire with three located on the downstage truss to be used for backdrop framing during the second set and backdrop wash for the first set.

The Rubens new album cover features three flags, so for the second part of the set, three mesh drops measuring 2.4 m x 6 m were revealed between the ladders and the three Bora-S on the front truss were used to light them in colours matching the album cover. “We used the Bora-S units to frame out onto the drops and then dropped in a gobo to do some textured breakups,” says Beeston.

(Photos: Mia McKenzie)

www.ayrton.eu