Sixty82 announces new partnership with Senci

Sixty82 has announced a new partnership with Dutch distributor Senci. In partnership with the existing distributor network in the Netherlands, Senci will offer Dutch customers access to the full range of Sixty82 products.

This partnership will focus on expanding the Sixty82 product line across the Netherlands as well as enabling the company to provide the growing demand for craftsmanship and technical know-how.

www.sixty82.nl

www.senci.nl