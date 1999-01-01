Litec offers new double pitch roof

The Litec RL76 double pitch roof is the younger brother of the RL105 double pitch roof. Designed for high loading capacity, this structure also provides increased resistance to high wind loads.

Scalable from 18 m x 16 m to 21 m x 16 m, and up to 15 m in height, it’s designed for medium-sized outdoor events. Constructed with rectangular RL76A high load aluminium truss with steel fork connections, it provides high loading capacity on medium-long spans.

