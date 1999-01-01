Kona invests in Robe

Kona is a technical production company located in an industrial area in Mexico State, just on the northern outskirts of Mexico City which was founded by Andres Marroquin in 2012. This year, Kona has invested in Robe MegaPointes and Spiiders - currently 26 of each type of fixture.

With that they have also sold off their previous moving light stock which was made up of competitor products. Andres Marroquin chose MegaPointes and Spiiders as the first Robe investment based on the majority of recent riders passing across his desk.

Pictured: (upper photo, left to right) Mario Torres Vazquez (Showco), Andres Marroquin (Kona) and Luis Becerril Rosales (Showco); (lower photo) Andres Marroquin and some of the Kona team. (Photos: Louise Stickland)

