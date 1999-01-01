Five Finger Death Punch on tour with Chauvet fixtures

Metal band Five Finger Death Punch's latest arena/amphitheater tour with Breaking Benjamin featured sing-alongs accented by audience lighting from Chauvet Professional Strike 4 fixtures, supplied by Christie Lites.

John Santos, the lighting designer for Five Finger Death Punch, had 10 of the LED Strike 4 fixtures spread out evenly on downstage truss during the tour. “They were my primary source of audience lighting and my blinders,” says Santos. “The show was designed around the skull over the drum kit and the two bats crossed in the back.”

“My Crew Chief, Marc Durning, and L2, Axel Noel, who focused the lights every day, did a great job working the Strike fixtures as well as the rest of the rig,” Santos continues. “We liked the way that each cell of the Strike 4’s cells could be focused individually. This gave us the ability to light both arenas and amphitheaters equally.”

(Photos: Fadewoodlive.com)

www.chauvetprofessional.com