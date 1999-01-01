Chauvet fixtures illuminate Ravens Night Masquerade Ball

For this year’s Ravens Night Masquerade Ball at the Birchmere, house LD David Beebe chose six Chauvet Professional Maverick MK1 Spot fixtures, supplied by JR Lighting. “The theme of this year’s show was ‘Memento Mori,’ which means ‘Remember Death’ in Latin, so it was quite dramatic,” says Beebe.

“We had two 90-minute sets with an intermission that featured a total of 14 acts. Lighting these dancers was something different for me. Belladonna and Ken Vegas, the organizers of the show, created the set, and many of the dancers brought their own very colorful costumes, which kind of elevated my lighting game.”

Beebe left the Maverick units in their normal house position for the dance show, four of them hung evenly spaced upstage and one each downstage left and right. Drawing on the fixtures’ gobo capabilities, he used them to create colorful patterns for the dancers to move through.

“We like to use the Maverick’s gobos to create backdrops and settings for singers, but with dancers they took on a somewhat different role by providing an architecture of light for the choreography,” Beebe explains. On his stage left and stage right, he also used Maverick MK1 Spots to provide him with sidelighting. “I did more sidelighting than I normally do for music shows,” he says. This gave the stage a more theatrical look.

(Photos: The Dancers Eye)

