Robe RoboSpots debut at Golden Melody Awards show

The 29th edition of the Golden Melody Awards (GMAs), staged in the 15,000 seat Taipei Arena last year, marked the first time Robe’s RoboSpot remote follow spotting system has been used in Taiwan. Organized by Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, the GMAs recognises outstanding singing achievements in Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka and Formosan languages in both the popular and traditional music industries, attracting artists and audience from all over Asia. Moderated by Jam Hsiao, the 2018 show was broadcast live by Taiwan national TV throughout South-East Asia.

Hong Kong based LD Stanley Szeto lit the show, working for the Artesian Engineering Co Ltd. The RoboSpots were an investment by locally based company Aurora Lighting from Taipei. The three near-stage RoboSpots were individual BMFL FollowSpots with integral cameras, and they were used as back - for the forestage - and side key lights throughout the show.

“There was really nowhere on the rig for near-stage follow spots and operators to go, especially in the positions where they were needed,” Scotty Chen from Aurora explains. “With all the flying video panels making up the set it would have also been dangerous to have people in the roof in these positions”. With support from the Robe AP office and Jackson Yu from technical partner DLHG, Scotty Chen trained the GMA operators.

(Photos: Jens Poehlker)

www.robe.cz