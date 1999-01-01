Eric Cathcart selects Chauvet for Greta Van Fleet tour

On Michigan-based rockers Greta Van Fleet’s current tour lighting designer Eric Cathcart, owner of Bigtime Lighting Design, uses a lighting rig featuring 25 Colorado 2-Quad Zoom Tour fixtures from Chauvet Professional. Cathcart selected the RGBW wash fixtures with an eye toward creating retro looks to match the band’s 1970s classic rock-influenced sound.

“My design concept involves creating a lot of old school par can-style looks, and the Colorados are essential to making this happen,” Cathcart explains. “They are the main workhorse of the floor package that we are currently touring with. We have five pipe and base towers, each with five Colorados on them. It’s very similar to having a par can six-bar hanging vertically back in the day.”

Cathcart keeps his color palette bold and bright, emphasizing reds, ambers, and yellows. When the band moves into mellower songs, he turns to a lot of blues and magentas. New color combinations or other twizzles are added to just about every show. “Every day the guys are tweaking one song or another, or working on something completely new during sound check,” says Cathcart. “This pushes me to update and polish my programming for each song.”

“For the first leg (of the tour), the design was based around space,” Cathcart continues. “Backline, audio consoles, and the lighting rig needed to be able to fit in a trailer behind the bus. Now that we’re doing more substantial venues, I have added video, but overall I am keeping the same design concept. From the very beginning, this design was intended to expand to larger venues.”

(Photos: Eric Cathcart)

