TVOne Coriomaster drives video walls at Tomorrowland

TVOne’s Coriomaster has been chosen by Prismax to drive more than 1000 square meters of video walls at the Tomorrowland dance music festival in Boom, Belgium. The units were supplied by Belgian reseller Intronics and will be used by Prismax at other large events as well.

Prismax has worked with Tomorrowland for several years and Coriomaster provided a video wall processor that allows switching between multiple outlets on a main stage which has up to six full HD outputs.

