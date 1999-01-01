Showlight 2021 launches new website

Showlight, a quadrennial lighting colloquium organised for lighting professionals by lighting professionals, has launched a new website - www.showlight.org - that contains plenty of information to help users plan their attendance at the event - whether they are interested in becoming a speaker, an exhibitor, a delegate or a student. Showlight 2021 will take place from 22-25 May in the French town of Fontainebleau.

On www.showlight.org, video clips of the last Showlight - which took place in 2017 in Florence, Italy - offer a taster of the kind of things to be expected at Showlight 2021 - this time with a little French flavour added to the ingredients: a programme of conference papers and networking, mixed with socialising and opportunities to exchange ideas with fellow industry professionals.

Details on how to become a speaker, a sponsor, an exhibitor or a delegate or sponsored student are all available on the new website. Listings of Showlight 2021 speakers and exhibitors, and details of the visits programme for 2021 will be announced as each is confirmed.

The main sponsor for Showlight 2021 is Robert Juliat. Also signed up already are Platinum sponsor Ayrton, Gold sponsors Eyetidy and SFL Group, Silver sponsors White Light and ACT Lighting, Inc, and Bronze sponsor PRG.

