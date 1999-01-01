Robe T1s light ‘Aus Licht’ performances

One hundred and forty Robe T1 Profile LED moving lights were specified by the Dutch National Opera and Ballet’s lighting department for three performances of ‘Aus Licht’ directed by Pierre Audi and staged in the Gashouder venue in Amsterdam as part of the 2019 Holland Festival.

The performances each took place over three consecutive days with a total of 15 hours of music per show. ‘Aus Licht’ was a collaboration between the Dutch National Opera, Holland Festival, Royal Conservatoire of The Hague and the Stockhausen Foundation, created in cooperation with the wardens of Stockhausen’s legacy. The music was presented in a mis-en-space by Pierre Audi in his role as creative director for the DNO and the Festival.

Production lighting and set designer Urs Schönebaum created a design and sent his plot to the Dutch National Opera’s lighting department where it was interpreted and realised by their head of stage, video and lighting, Pieter Huijgen, and lighting manager/chief LX Cor van den Brink.

The primary need was for a quiet light source – less than 33 dBs. They conducted a shootout which was ‘won’ by the T1 presented by Kuno van Velzen from Robe’s Benelux distributor, Controllux.

The fixtures were installed on 24 trusses rigged in the roof of the Gashouder, a circular chamber with an iron roof, once at the hub of Amsterdam's Westergasfabriek gasworks complex powering the city’s western suburbs. It has now been redeveloped as an arts, cultural and leisure area.

‘Aus Licht’ was performed from three different staging positions around the venue with the audience sitting in the centre, and the direction of the seats changed in the breaks and intervals. The fourth stage area was filled with LED screens that were also a vital part of the technical production.

The T1 fixtures covered the entire space and were utilised as profile spots, they were not seen moving at any stage of the performance which unfolded over 5 or 6 acts per day, requiring some intense lighting programming.

For ‘Aus Licht’, the T1s were sourced from more than one rental company, and lighting for the nine shows making up the three performances was programmed by Jasper Paternotte, Bart van Kooten, Michiel van den Heuvel and Sharon Huizinga.

(Photos: Ruth & Martin Walz/Dutch National Opera)

www.robe.cz