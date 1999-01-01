Robe T1s for ‘Les Misérables’ production in Warsaw

This summer, Cameron Mackintosh’s musical ‘Les Misérables’ (school edition) was staged by the Sródmiejski Teatr Muzyczny (Downtown Musical Theatre) at the Stanislaw Witkiewicz STUDIO Theatre in Warsaw, Poland.

The company - made up from school pupils aspiring to be acting/performance professionals - produces an annual musical which was lit by LD Michal Piskorski who has also lit the previous two such productions, ‘Footloose’ and ‘Spamalot’.

He worked closely with programmer Krzysztof Gantner from the show’s technical sponsor Prolight. The show was directed by Antoniusz Dietzius who also designed the set.

Six Robe T1 Profile moving lights were selected for the show, provided by Warsaw based lighting and technical sales specialist Prolight. Also, part of this ‘specials’ package were five Robe LEDBeam 150s and two Spiider LED wash beams.

Michal Piskorski also utilized the theatre’s house lighting rig which includes Robe DLX Spots, DLS Profiles and LEDWash600s plus a few other moving lights and generics.

It was the first time that Piskorski had used T1s. Three fixtures were positioned on the front truss and three on the second most upstage bar, so they were doing both key light and effects.

He used the rearT1s for ambience and scene-setting including gobo looks, while the front ones were for producing softened, abstracted gobo looks and ‘enhancing’ effects like smoke and flowing water.

Lighting had to create many scenic elements like windows, plus shape the architecture of buildings and interiors as well as recreating the streets of Paris, so the T1 shutters were used extensively.

The other Robe fixtures were distributed around the over-stage LX bars. The five LEDBeam 150s were positioned on LX Bars 1 and 2 over the downstage area; the DLX Spots and DLS Profiles were in the pros areas, and the LEDWash 600s upstage and mid-stage providing the main stage washes, supported by the two Spiiders either side.

Krzysztof Gantner programmed and ran the show on networked Avolites Quartz and Arena consoles.

(Photos: Louise Stickland)

www.robe.cz