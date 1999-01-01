New Kindermann firmware update available

Kindermann has added new functionality with the firmware update 3.0 to the Klick & Show product family. Firmware 3.0 is available free of charge for all Kindermann Klick & Show K-10S kit systems and K-10L Lite systems.

The new Klick & Show includes four highlights: Win10 Extended Desktop, Whiteboard and Annotation tools, Security Levels and the Dual Network feature. The new firmware update is available for download at www.klickandshow.com

www.kindermann.com