MSI uses VUE line array at San Diego Fair

When Meeting Services, Inc. (MSI) won the bid to provide audio services for the San Diego County Fair Grandstand Stage, Production Account Manager Birch Caffee immediately spotted an opportunity to take the VUE AL-12 Acoustic Linearity Line Array for a spin.

Running for a full five weeks from late May into July 4th weekend, the fair’s 27 shows featured a broad mix of artists and genres. For the fair, MSI joined forces with VUE rental partner Harmony Event Productions.

The main performance area of the Del Mar Fair Grounds was located on a race track, with the stage at ground level facing steep grandstand seating. A ten foot tall concrete retaining wall was located about 80-feet from downstage, between the track level and the first row of the grandstand seats. Depending on the show, the track level floor was either standing room or ground seating.

“The wall below the grandstands presented some real challenges with respect to the ground subs. And the grandstands themselves were tall, deep and multi-tiered,” explains Caffee. “I worked up a basic design using left and right AL-12 arrays, along with two flown AL-12SB subwoofer arrays. Flying the subs provided the LF control we were after and helped us to avoid the concrete wall.” An Ease model was used to verify MSI’s design.

The final design consisted of left and right AL-12 arrays comprised of 14 acoustic elements each. Low frequency was delivered by left and right flown subwoofer arrays containing eight AL-12 SB elements each. Additional low-frequency support came courtesy of ten HS-221 dual 21-inch ACM subwoofers positioned on risers directly below front of the stage. For near-fill, MSI deployed six H-208 dual 8-inch systems across the stage lip. A selection of HM-Class monitors was also used.

Rack-mount VUEDrive systems engines provided power, DSP and networking capabilities for the flown AL-12 and AL-12SB arrays, while on-board VUEDrive electronics did the same for the HS-221 subs and H-208 front fill systems. SystemVUE software allowed the setup and monitoring of the entire VUE ecosystem.

Pictured: Birch Caffee, MSI Production Account Manager.

www.msiprod.com