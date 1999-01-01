Mobiltechlifts presents ML4

The ML4 from Mobiltechlifts packs 270 kg (596 lbs) of loading capacity into 6.5 m (21.3’). Rubber pads on outriggers provide increased traction and surface protection. Height adjustable feet feature high profile, trapezoidal threading (0.45 m/1.5’).

A pin locking system and steel pulleys protect the hardware against damage and ensure safe operation. The ML4 is five degree incline tested in accordance with DIN 58950. The base is pre-equipped with attachment points for horizontal installation of wheels for easy transport.

Product features also include 0.5 m and 1 m (1.6’ and 3.2’) fork lengths with allowable load vs. load position indicators, plus level and height indicators. An optional winch cover is also available. The ML4 is DGUV-17 and TUV Nord certified. It weighs 128 kg (282 lbs), the minimum height is 1.98 m (6.5’). Footprint: 1.97 x 1.82 m (6.5’ x 6’).

