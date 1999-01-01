EM Acoustics selected for Marines on the Green event

The annual Marines on the Green memorial concert in the Kentish coastal town of Deal took on a special significance this year as it commemorated the 30th anniversary of the IRA bombing in Walmer barracks that killed 11 bandsmen.

Twelve thousand people attended the event which was also an opportunity to upgrade the sound system from EM Acoustics’ compact Halo-C line array to the recently released medium format Halo-B system.

System tech Dave Shepherd specified two ground stacks of four Halo-Bs on top of a single ST-215 sub per side for the main L/R system supplemented by two hangs of seven Halo-Bs and an MSE-218 sub on either side of the bandstand to cover the audience to the sides that stretched to over 120 m away.

The system was driven from two DQRacks, EM Acoustics’ touring rack comprising three high power DQ20D amplifiers plus a bespoke unit for signal/data/I/O and a mains power distribution/speaker output unit.

Andy Deacon, director of Zen Broadcast with over two decades of experience with the Royal Marines Band Service in recording and production, was one of the prinicipal coordinators of the event and also mixed the concert on the day.

