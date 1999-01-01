Elation expands Smarty series

Elation Professional offers a new luminaire in the Smarty series, the Smarty Max, an extreme-output version of the Smarty Hybrid with the same ‘smart’ lamp technology but nearly twice as bright and loaded with more design features.

The Smarty Max offers a design package in a compact beam/spot/wash light. It projects a 20,000-lumen beam. The output stems from a new Platinum Flex 400 lamp, the beam look comes from a 160 mm front aperture.

With CMY CTO color mixing plus an extra 13 dichroic colors, including UV and CTB color correction, the Smarty Max offers a wide spectrum of chromatic options. It houses a graphics package that allows for nearly unlimited visual combinations. With graphics from two gobo wheels - 8 rotating, interchangeable glass gobos and 15 static-stamped metal gobos - it is designed for mid-air beam effects, textures and high contrast projections.

Features also include four prisms on two planes for captivating overlays, dual frosts (light or wash) for diffusion flexibility and more effect combinations, plus an dual track animation wheel. Furthermore, the Smarty Max is the world’s first hybrid fixture incorporating a full iris for dynamic effects not possible with other beam fixtures.

The Smarty Max’s Flex 400 lamp is rated at 480 W and provides up to 4000 hours of lamp life. The lamp can run at three different wattages: 370, 440 and 480 W - providing power savings and increased efficiency. Like the Smarty Hybrid, the Smarty Max’s Platinum lamp is dimmable for more savings and a Hibernation Mode reduces power to the lamp when not in use. The lower internal heat produced extends the life of the lamp as well as all internal components of the fixture.

