Chauvet supports Grimbergen Experience Days

The Grimbergen Experience Days, a debut event for business partners of the Grimbergen Abbey and its brewery as well as for beer connoisseurs from around the world, featured a lighting design by Thomas Boets of LDP who was retained by Fast Forward.

Boets’ rig featured a collection of Chauvet Professional LED fixtures and video panels that included 60 Rogue R1 Wash, and 16 Colordash Batten-Quad fixtures as well as F4IP tiles supplied by Steven Lagaisse of SVL Rent.

Stefan Uyterhoeven of Mojuice was the content and show director for the event, which was completely wrapped with textile projections, and took place at Pheonixcourt (Fenikshof), the future site of the micro-brewery in the Belgian town of Grimbergen that will produce the beer.

Through his employment of 60 Rogue R1 Wash fixtures positioned from a number of different trussing positions, Boets was able to highlight the contours of the architectural space through the use of the fixture’s wash effects. Furthermore, through use of the lights’ red color output, he evoked a sense of fire and flames.

Boets also used the Rogue R1 Wash units to usher in a number of different supporting atmospheres for the evening’s varied program of events, which included a dinner, presentations and musical performances.

Quick color changes from the Rogue fixtures worked to alter moods and provide a counterpoint to the projections. This allowed Boets to create smooth changes in atmosphere without having to introduce new decorative elements to the venue. To accentuate the contours of the actual stage area, Boets utilized 16 Colordash Batten-Quad 12 fixtures, which he positioned above and to the sides of the stage.

The LED screen made of F4IP tiles was used as a teaser in the entrance hall of the location. Visitors to the main room sat in the middle of a 270° projection screen that displayed content showcasing historical events involving the monastery along with presentations and performances. The projection screens served as integral décor elements.

