Chauvet LED fixtures installed at Sakiai Culture House

At Sakiai Culture House, located in the southwestern region of Lithuania, a new lighting system designed and installed by Scenos Techninis Servisas (STS) of Vilnius, Lithuania, features a collection of Chauvet Professional LED fixtures.

Installed as part of a renovation of the 60-year old building, the new system features six Ovation E-260WW ellipsoidal fixtures, four Ovation B-195FC batten units, ten Maverick MK2 Spots and fifteen Maverick MK2 Washes.

STS positioned the Ovation fixtures from the stage’s lattice of trussing towers above and to the side of the stage. Although it was vital for the venue to retain the classic look of their old tungsten par cans, its management nevertheless utilized LED technology in order to minimize energy costs and improve reliability.

Among the many flexible features of the venue is its adjustable trussing system, which gives technicians the ability to raise and lower all four rows of truss for a number of production requirements.

