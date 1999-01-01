Chauvet fixtures chosen for ‘Downtown! The Mod Musical’

For his lighting design of the Devonport Choral Society’s production of ‘Downtown! The Mod Musical’ at the Paranaple Arts Centre in Devonport, Australia, Michael Westcott of Show Systems Australia chose a collection of Chauvet Professional fixtures.

Key to his design were eight Maverick MK2 Spots, hung on two light bars. They provided a backdrop to the 1960s tale, in addition to adding punchy looks for the dance scenes. An additional four MK2 Spot fixtures were set on the ground, behind and between the gaps of large, free standing letters. These units were used to create aerial effects that added a dynamic element to the stage.

Colorado 2 Quad Zoom LED Wash Lights were located throughout the rig and were used to adorn backgrounds and scenic elements with psychedelic colors.

