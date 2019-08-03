Brighton’s Pride Pleasure Gardens equipped with Martin Audio WPC

For the fourth year running The Pride Pleasure Gardens on Brighton’s Old Steine recreated its own experience during Brighton & Hove Pride Festival Weekend. The Old Steine Gardens were transformed around two 1,000-capacity big tops for three days, with entertainment ranging from camp bingo and pop to cabaret, live performances, DJs and clubbing.

Working for Ian Baird’s production company, Whiskey Bravo Productions, were Brighton based sound and light company Penguin Media Hire, enjoying their first year at the festival. Headed by technical project manager Dylan Thompson, the company was tasked with creating a technical infrastructure, including sound (in the shape of Martin Audio PAs), lighting and temporary power for the site.

Assisting them on main stage was the scalable resolution of three ground-stacked Martin Audio Wavefront Precision Compact (WPC) enclosures, boosted by a pair of SX218 subwoofers on each side and a further pair of Blackline X8 as front fills.

Penguin ran the WPC in three-box resolution, but aware of the proximity of nearby residences, Dylan Thompson was able to programme the Martin Audio Display software to optimise the sound within the boundaries, without offsite leakage. “Because the PA was facing straight down the 20-metre deep tent which was open at the end, I programmed it to slope off immediately at the back.

Penguin Media Hire also equipped the second, DJ/big bar tent with four Martin Audio XD12 and four WS18X subs, with all loudspeakers powered by Martin Audio iKon iK42 amplifiers. The sound source could be piped between tents or run from independent sources. From Penguin Media Hire, assisting Dylan Thompson was Patrick Andrews, while Sonny Evans was on duty at FOH all weekend.

www.martin-audio.com