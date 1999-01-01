Aktuelle News & Schlagzeilen
Ayrton appoints Lunatec Sp. Z o.o. as exclusive distributor for Poland
Ayrton announces a further expansion of its international distribution network with the appointment of Lunatec Sp. z o.o. as its new exclusive distributor for Poland. Headed by CEO Michal Bisikiewicz and sales manager Adrian Gediga, Lunatec is a newly formed company.
Bisikiewicz has over twenty years of experience in the sales and rental of professional lighting equipment to the Polish market with a specialism in television and broadcast, while Gediga brings an equal pedigree from twenty years experience in Germany, including his time at VisionStage, the erstwhile Ayrton distributor for Germany.
Pictured: Michal Bisikiewicz, CEO of Lunatec, and Linnea Ljungmark, international sales for Ayrton.
