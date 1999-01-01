Tylösand Sound invests in Robe

Halmstad, Sweden based Tylösand Sound has invested in Robe’s MegaPointes. The rental and production company, which was started by Paul Aladin in 1996, specialises in the supply of lighting, audio and video design services and equipment for shows, installations and corporate events.

Another recent Robe purchase for Tylösand Sound has been PickelPatts, which have been used to light a couple of cars on display at the local Volvo dealership in Halmstad, including the classic P1800 original ‘James Bond’ two seater.

Photo: Tylösand Sound’s Paul Aladin (right) with Bjorn Arnason from Robe’s Swedish distributor Bellalite. (Photo by Louise Stickland)

www.robe.cz