The Projection Studio supplies projection system for ‘Northern Lights’ artwork

Artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid returned to York Minster to deliver their sonic and visual work ‘Northern Lights’. The video projection and sound installation was commissioned by the York Minster Fund as the culmination of ‘The Northern Lights Dinner’ fundraiser.

The 10-minute artwork was seen by an audience of 700 at the Northern Lights dinner. This was followed by two days of performances with the Minster being opened to the public at dusk each night. This allowed another 3,300 people to see the artwork. The Minster’s nave seating was removed to allow for the location of the dining tables for the fundraising dinner. Apart from the day of the dinner, the nave remained clear.

The projected images covered the entirety of the 65 x 20 metre nave vault and the 20 metres wide by 40 metres high West Wall. Ross Ashton used eight blended projectors to achieve the roof images and another three for the end wall, all Panasonic PT-DW 17K machines.

Ashton also devised a customised cradle for the nave projectors so they would point 15 degrees off the vertical and almost directly up into the roof. The three West Wall projectors were rigged on a structure built beneath the organ on the opposite end of the nave. The fully mapped projection was controlled by Dataton Watchout, programmed by Richard Kenyon.

The Projection Studio supplied the projection system. All other technical infrastructure - lights, audio, rigging, power distribution, cabling, etc. - was supplied and installed by locally based event and rental specialists Rock-tech Projects Ltd under Phil Adlam. A basic framework of Hill Pro Audio speakers in key positions was used for the dinner event and auction. This was augmented with additional speakers, used only for ‘Northern Lights’.

