Robe illuminates SpaceXperience

Dutch astronaut André Kuipers presented his SpaceXperience Live show as the central element of a larger conference/expo style event at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. Lighting designer Henk-Jan van Beek from Dutch creative visual practice Light-H-Art was asked to light the show by production company LiveLane.

For a simulated rocket blast off right in the middle of the venue, van Beek specified 40 x Robe BMFL WashBeam moving lights and 16 x Robe Cyclones. The BMFL WashBeams were the primary lightsources for the whole presentation, with eight used as follow spots, while the Cyclones were instrumental to recreating an authentic blast off for the rocket.

Robe’s Cyclone is an LED wash light with inbuilt DMX-controlled fan and integrating lighting via a ring of individually controllable 24 RGBW multichip LEDs. Henk-Jan van Beek combined these with some Cosmopix double rotating sphere fixtures and serious amounts of haze and atmosphere.

Eight of the Cyclones were embedded in the ring of LED video screens, which dropped down to the stage level as the rocket prepared to launch, and the other eight were positioned on the stage floor. The BMFL WashBeams were rigged on a series of half-circle trusses flown above the set and stage, with the most central 16 lighting around the LED screens and helping to form the sides of the ‘rocket’ (as the screens were flown down to the stage level). They also added to the ignition sequence lighting as the ‘engines’ fired up.

Another 16 luminaires were on straight trusses above the first rows of audience, and on the ends of each truss were two BMFL WashBeams used in follow spot mode to pick up the singers and dancers when they came onstage. These eight BMFL ‘followspots’ were operated by two crew utilizing a remote floor based control system with access to the pan/tilt functionality, while all the other parameters were controlled via van Beek’s GrandMA2 lighting console. Van Beek worked with Light-H-Art programmer Joost Wijgers on the show.

(Photos: Jorrit Lousberg)

