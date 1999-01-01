Prolyte group takes position at Epic

From stricter production requirements to climate change: the challenges for the event industry are particularly diverse. According to Prolyte Group, far-reaching cooperation is needed to meet these challenges. The company underlined this by organizing a discussion panel at the Epic conference.

As the organizer of the discussion panel, Prolyte Group showed that the Epic conference, which was held alongside the international Eurosonic Noorderslag Festival, has become a platform to address sector-wide challenges.

Chaired by Ruud de Deugd, product manager ProlyteSystems for Prolyte Group, the panel consisted of several professionals from companies that work with outdoor and staging constructions, like Eddie Slotboom from Stageco NL, Willem Loos from Unlimited Productions, Bart Oerlemans from Gigant and Kees van de Riet from Layher NL.

www.prolyte.com