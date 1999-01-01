Fineline supplies LED screen for Teenage Cancer Trust shows

Bristol UK based lighting and video rental specialist Fineline was the LED screen supplier for the 2018 Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Fineline supplied 153 panels of their Martin VDO Face 5, a 5.2 mm pitch LED screen surface which was configured throughout the week as a flown upstage surface measuring 8.5 metres wide with a drop of 5.1 metres. It was used to deliver the Teenage Cancer Trust films and messages as well as by all the artists who played.

Fineline was asked to supply the screen as part of Harman Professional Solutions’ decision to support the Teenage Cancer Trust shows. The event’s lighting and video was designed by Gordon Torrington of PRG who has been involved in TCT at the RAH for many years.

Video content was co-ordinated by Chris Farrants who was located in ‘video world’ under the stage, and he managed all the various sources via his Grass Valley Karrera PPU, including cutting the 3-camera mix and receiving feeds of all the playback and ambient footage from a Catalyst media server. Some individual artists also brought their own content which was integrated into the ‘house’ system and output to the screen.

www.finelinelighting.com