Avolites supports Billboard Latin Music Conference

The annual Billboard Latin Music Conference landed in Las Vegas in April 2018 with a series of events featuring Avolites-controlled lighting supplied by Miami-based production specialist 3G Productions. The four-day conference was held at The Venetian hotel’s Marcello Ballroom and hosted a series of performances and talks from Latin music stars.

The conference’s audio, lighting and video were provided by 3G, who this year introduced Avolites consoles for the first time following the company’s recent investment in the brand’s Titan and Ai ranges. The 3G team headed by Lighting Sales Manager Juan Ugas opted for the Avolites Arena and Tiger Touch II consoles, both loaded with Avolites’ Titan software.

For performances at the conference using larger rigs, 3G’s Lighting Engineer Samuel Deshauteurs took control with the Arena console. The conference’s lighting system was networked with Avolites ART2000 dimmer racks.

