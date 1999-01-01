Anolis Ambiane fixtures installed at TivoliVredenburg Utrecht

The TivoliVredenburg in central Utrecht, The Netherlands, features seven different music performance spaces and had its house and public area lighting upgraded with more than 600 Anolis Ambiane RGBW LED luminaries this year.

TivoliVredenburg’s Technical & Facilities Manager Charles Konings approached Anolis’ Benelux distributor Controllux looking for a more dynamic lighting solution for the public areas in particular. Controllux’s Kuno van Velzen recommended the Ambiane RGBW down-lights.

The fixtures for TivoliVredenburg all have the 63 degree reflector option. The units were retro-fitted into the same slots that housed the TivoliVredenburg’s old compact fluorescents by the venue’s own installation team. They are controlled via DALI, and integrated into the existing KNX building automation system, and can be recalled by Hagar SmartPhone App, amongst other methods.

The Ambianes were programmed into the house system by Roy Hars taking into account different requirements from Charles Konings and the individual venue managers.

(Photos: Louise Stickland)

www.anolis.eu