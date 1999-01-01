World Team Table Tennis Championships with Elation Fuze Wash 575

Lighting and sound rental company Tylösound AB served as the official technical supplier to the 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships and used Elation Professional’s Fuze Wash 575 cool-white LED PAR moving head luminaires to meet the illumination requirements. The tournament was held April 29-May 6 in Halmstad, Sweden, and attracted a worldwide viewer audience of 400 million.

The event featured eight days of live TV and was streamed live. Light levels onto three center courts - and every area of each court - were monitored. “We required a measurement of at least 1600 lux on each 9 x 20 meter court,” states Paul Aladin, owner of Tylösound AB, supplier of lighting, sound, smoke and LED screens for the event.” Working with Elation, Aladin initially based his calculations on the use of 48 Fuze Wash 575 fixtures per court. “We found however that we got measurements of 1600-2000 lux using only 32 fixtures per court so we were able to use fewer fixtures than originally planned.”

Thirty-two Fuze Wash 575 fixtures were rigged above each of three table tennis courts at a trim height of 12 to 13 meters - 96 fixtures total with 8 held as spares. The Fuze fixture was used for more than court lighting however. The daylight white moving heads worked with color-changing moving heads during player introductions and music breaks, as well as a pre-event ceremony. On the tournament’s last day, while center court was lit for the finals match, special seating was brought in on the other two courts and spotlighted using the Fuze fixtures (which were suggested to Tylösound by Swedish lighting company Bellalite).

