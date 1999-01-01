Robert Juliat Dalis installed at Queensland’s Empire Theatres

Empire Theatres in Toowoomba, Queensland purchased twenty Robert Juliat Dalis 860 cyc lights along with clamps cases and cables. The units are configured in ten top cyc and ten ground row as default but can be reduced to eight and eight to allow for other units to be used elsewhere on the precinct.

“The unit’s network DMX options help in managing its parameter footprint in a way that allows us to quickly change from their full out 4 cell 16 bit mode (72 channels a unit) to a touring DMX merge that we can give an operator their simple Red/Green/Blue/Amber if required,” says Ben Hunt, Head of Lighting at the Empire Theatres. “Going from sixteen channels of conventional Cyclorama control to over 1400 needed to be simple and not a ‘scary’ concept.” Robert Juliat is distributed in Australia by Show Technology.

(Photos: Kris Stewart/Ben Hunt)

